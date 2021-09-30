UK families see hard times ahead as COVID programs end

LONDON (AP) — Millions of people across the U.K. are facing a long, bleak winter as the rising cost of living collides with the end of government programs that once shielded households from the economic fallout of COVID-19. The biggest of those programs, which sought to preserve jobs by subsidizing the wages of workers whose hours were cut due to the pandemic, ends Thursday. Some 1.6 million people were still supported by the so-called furlough program this month, down from a high of 8.9 million in May of last year.