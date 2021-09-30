Rain chances increase for the weekend

The weather will be warm for a couple more days, then there will be a cool down. Even though the weather will be cooler, it will still be fairly nice for this time of year.

Today: Partly or mostly sunny and warm again.

High: 79 Wind: SSE 5-10

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Remaining mild.

Low: 55 Wind: East-Southeast around 5

Friday: Gradually increasing clouds with a chance of showers or a thundershower toward evening.

High: 78 Wind: South around 10

There will be a few more clouds in the sky for today but sunshine will still be prevalent and help to warm temps up to about the same level as yesterday. You can expect high temps in the upper 70s to around 80 with a south-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Most of Friday will be dry and warm as well, with gradually increasing clouds and highs in the upper 70s.

It is in the late afternoon but more likely during the evening hours on Friday that a chance of rain will develop as a trough of low pressure moves in from the west. This weather system will continue to produce scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder Friday night into Saturday. The weather system will then move east and mostly out of our area on Sunday. There might be a lingering shower in the southern part of the area on Sunday but most of the area is now looking dry to round out the weekend.

High pressure will then nudge in from the west for early next week and this should mean more sunshine from Monday through Wednesday.

With more clouds on Saturday and the chance of periodic showers, high temps will be a bit cooler, topping out in the low 70s. The wind will turn to the northwest on Sunday and this will cool things down a bit more, but not too much. High temps on Sunday will be in the upper 60s and it looks like highs will remain in the upper 60s for early next week, which is still a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1970 - A nineteen month drought in southern California came to a climax. The drought, which made brush and buildings tinder dry, set up the worst fire conditions in California history as hot Santa Anna winds sent the temperature soaring to 105 degrees at Los Angeles, and to 97 degrees at San Diego. During that last week of September whole communities of interior San Diego County were consumed by fire. Half a million acres were burned, and the fires caused fifty million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)