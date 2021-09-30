Jordan PM says to hasten gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan’s prime minister says that he discussed in Beirut ways to expedite the delivery of Egyptian natural gas to Lebanon through Jordan and Syria to help the small country with a grueling energy-crisis. Bisher Khasawneh arrived in Beirut late Thursday, the first foreign official to visit Lebanon’s new prime minister, who took office earlier this month. Lebanon is witnessing an economic crisis described as one of the world’s worst since the 1850s. Shortages of medicine, fuel and basic supplies have often brought the country to standstill, while political disagreements have foiled efforts to form a government to negotiate a rescue package with international financial institutions.