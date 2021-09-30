Germany: Wind turbine collapses hours before official launch

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Germany are investigating why a huge wind turbine collapsed just hours before it was due to be officially inaugurated. The turbine toppled over late Wednesday in a forest near the western town of Haltern. German news agency dpa reported Thursday that police do not suspect sabotage. The wind turbine has rotor blades that reach a height of 239 meters, or 784 feet. It was connected to the grid six months ago but scheduled to be officially launched on Thursday.. Germany is trying to ramp up its use of renewable energy such as wind and solar as part of a transition away from fossil fuels and nuclear power.