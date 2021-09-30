BREAKING: 1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Wood Co.

Township of Auburndale (WAOW) -- A van with five people inside traveling down U.S. Highway 10 collided with a truck with only the driver, according to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

The release said the van was traveling eastbound when it crashed into the truck, going south.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers from the van were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department said it happened Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. in the Township of Auburndale.

The incident is under investigation.

Stay with News 9 as the story continues to develop.