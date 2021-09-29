Woman accused of trying to help suspect in deputy’s death

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 27-year-old woman is accused of trying to help a man suspected in the fatal shooting a Florida sheriff’s deputy get away. Nassau County Sheriff’s officials say Breiana Tole drove to Callahan on Tuesday to help Patrick McDowell escape. But a team of law enforcement officers captured 35-year-old McDowell at a ball park. They then used the handcuffs of Deputy Joshua Moyers while taking him into custody. The sheriff says Moyers was shot in the face and back early Friday when he pulled over a vehicle driven by McDowell. Moyers died Sunday as a massive manhunt for McDowell was underway. Bond was set at $1 million for Tole, who’s charged with accessory after the fact in the deputy’s killing.