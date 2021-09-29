Weston woman facing reckless homicide charges in child’s death

Weston (WAOW) -- A Weston woman is facing reckless homicide charges in connection to the death of a child.

Sumitra Stolp is accused of abusing a 5-year-old child that her and her husband had adopted several months prior.

The child died of abuse. Prosecutors say the child was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in August with a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and elevated levels of alcohol and Tylenol in its blood.

Her husband, Jonathan Stolp, is facing several felony charges including neglecting a child.

Both are expected in court Wednesday.