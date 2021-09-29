Weather pattern to change starting Friday

Great weather conditions linger across our area! There will be some gradual changes now over the next several days. We will just have a few high thin clouds Wednesday night with lows from the mid 40s to low 50s in the area. Southeast winds of 1 to 4 mph are expected. Thursday should bring partly sunny skies and highs into the upper 70s. So yes, it will feel like summer in the afternoon one more time yet. Get outside and make the most of it!

A cold front across Minnesota and Iowa Thursday will slowly move to the east. It will bring thicker clouds to our area by Friday morning. Scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon into Friday night with that front, and an isolated light thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will still feel pretty nice Friday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the low 70s.

Saturday is shaping up fairly gloomy and damp. Periods of light rain are likely, probably heaviest in the south and east portions of the News 9 area. Rain totals Friday through Saturday will likely be in the 0.10 to 0.50 inch range in the state. It will be a touch cooler Saturday with highs around 69, which is still above normal.

An upper level low pressure system near Wisconsin could still generate some light rain showers Sunday with the highest chance in the southern half of the state. Otherwise there might be some breaks of sunshine, especially north and northwest sections. Highs should be around 67.

Monday and Tuesday don’t look too bad. It should be generally seasonal with highs in the low to mid 60s with some peeks of sunshine. There is a small chance of some sprinkles. Hopefully it will be dry and brighter for next Wednesday but stay tuned as confidence is not very high on how the pattern will evolve next week.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 29-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1927 - An outbreak of tornadoes from Oklahoma to Indiana caused 81 deaths and 25 million dollars damage. A tornado (possibly two tornadoes) cut an eight-mile long path across Saint Louis MO, to Granite City IL, killing 79 persons. The damage path at times was a mile and a quarter in width. The storm followed a similar path to tornadoes which struck in 1871, 1896, and 1959. (The Weather Channel)

1959 - A storm produced 28 inches of snow at Colorado Springs, CO. (David Ludlum)

1983 - Heavy rains began in central and eastern Arizona which culminated in the worst flood in the history of the state. Eight to ten inch rains across the area caused severe flooding in southeastern Arizona which resulted in thirteen deaths and 178 million dollars damage. President Reagan declared eight counties of Arizona to be disaster areas. (The Weather Channel)