Wausau City Council passes environmental justice resolution

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council has passed a much-debated resolution in support of environmental justice following just eight minutes of discussion during Tuesday’s meeting.

“This has been a very positive, collaborative process in many regards,” said Alder Tom Kilian, who led the drive for the resolution. He adds that when this type of cooperation happens among alders the result is nearly always positive. “This has been a long time coming and there has been a lot of good contributions all around.”

Alder Lisa Rasmussen noted that she and Kilian don’t always agree on things, but she does agree that through collaboration and constructive dialog the city has come to a product that is good for everyone.

“I think we are also in a way better place. We started out in a very conflictual place, but I think that by taking some time and working together; considering alternative versions rather than just steaming towards either the approval or disapproval of one draft I think we have emerged with a better product,” said Rasmussen.

The final version defines the principles of Environmental Justice as blocks on which to build “public policy based on respect and equity for all people, free from discrimination and bias.” Along with the EPA definition which calls for the “fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.”

The resolution also acknowledges the DNR and EPA’s place in making sure Wisconsin has clean air and healthy landscapes, while also noting the city’s commitment to work with both of those groups to make sure Wausau meets environmental justice standards.

The final version did strike a sentence calling for the city to use an “environmental justice lense” when considering how to use any infrastructure funds that may come from a proposed $1 trillion infrastructure bill in Washington, DC.

Nearly all of the public comment given before Tuesday’s meeting was also in favor of the resolution, including multiple speakers from the grassroots “Citizens for a Clean Wausau” group.

The proposal was the subject of a 90-minute Committee of the Whole session earlier this month and also spent time at the committee level in July. During the September 8th session Greater Wausau Chamber CEO Dave Eckman spoke out against the measure along with other business owners. Neither Eckman nor any local business owners returned for Tuesday’s meeting to speak out against the final version.

Alder Jim Wadinski said many of his residents didn’t see the need for the resolution since the state and federal government already has certain protections in place. But he says the city still has a role. “I feel that the city government needs to push them to get it done. This is our way of starting that push.

“With this being a fairly new federal tagline, I feel we may have the opportunity for some funding to benefit the citizens of our community once this passes,” he added.

The resolution passed on an 8-1 vote with Alder Dawn Herbst the lone no. She did not provide any comments during the discussion period.

