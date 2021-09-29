Village of Weston reverses decision to rename Schofield Ave.

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Businesses and residents along Schofield Avenue will no longer have to change their name.

This after the Village of Weston initially voted back in August to change the street's name to D.C. Everest Boulevard.

Wednesday night, trustees walked back on that decision after outcry from business owners.

"A lot of the business community didn't feel like we had properly included them," said trustee Nate Fiene.

Trustee Barb Ermeling said in Wednesday's meeting that she initially brought up the idea of a name change because she believed the current name caused confusion. She said she'd heard from people who thought they were in Schofield, simply because of the name of the street.

Residents and business owners thought otherwise.

"It seems odd that people who live in Weston don't know they live in Weston or don't know they own a business in Weston. It's kind of understandable with the post office. It has nothing to do with Schofield Avenue," said one resident during the meeting.

Some said they were glad the decision was brought back on the agenda, because they felt they weren't well informed the first time around.

"It was a unanimous decision by a closed board that nobody was ever accounted for. We weren't even told about it," one resident said.

Board president Mark Moloney said he'd had a complete change of heart on the subject after hearing from residents.

"Regardless if we had changed it, it would have always been referred to as Schofield Avenue. Always."