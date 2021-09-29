US diversity lottery winners wait on visas as time runs out

More than 20,000 winners of the U.S. visa lottery are anxiously awaiting a federal judge’s decision on whether their hopes of moving to the United States will remain alive. To date, the United States has issued only about a quarter of the 55,000 visas allotted each year to increase the country’s diversity. The government says pandemic-related slowdowns are to blame. Applicants who were declared winners of the annual lottery sued and are hoping a judge will set aside the coveted visas so they won’t expire on Thursday. A Cuban woman traveled to Guyana hoping she’d be scheduled for her visa interview and is still waiting. Now, she worries she’s out of luck.