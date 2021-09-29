UK Labour chief aims to win over voters amid Johnson’s woes

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party is struggling to make an impact despite the many problems besetting the Conservative government. Labour leader Keir Starmer tried to turn that around during his speech Wednesday at the party’s annual conference. He said Labour is “back in business” after a decade of being out of power and would deliver a better society and a strong economy. He said he would be a better leader than Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he dismissed as “a trickster who has performed his one trick.” But Starmer’s own party is deeply divided over the best way to move forward, and rivals are poised to attack if he does not make an impact soon.