Trade, tech talks between US and EU open in Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior Biden administration officials are kicking off two days of trade and technology talks with European Union counterparts in Pittsburgh. The two sides are hoping to make progress on several disputes and take a unified stance against predatory Chinese commercial policies. The atmosphere has been clouded by recent EU anger over being excluded from a new U.S.-British-Australian security initiative for the Indo-Pacific that aims to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the region. Blinken is being joined in Pittsburgh by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai.