Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A police official says Wednesday that unidentified miscreants have opened fire on a prominent leader of the Rohingya refugees, leaving him dead in a camp in Bangladesh. A commander of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar says in a statement that the gun attack on Mohibullah took place at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district late Wednesday. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. He is known by his one name.