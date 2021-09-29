Report: CWD found at Vilas County deer farm

MADISON, Wis. – An adult doe at a deer farm in Vilas County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

That’s according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Ag officials said in a news release that the sample was taken during routine surveillance from the doe, which had shown no signs of disease at the time of death.

Right now, about 250 white-tailed deer at the 600-acre farm are under quarantine.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion.

The prion affects the animal's brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death.