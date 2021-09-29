Pilot gives insight into possible factors of Forest Co. plane crash

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A commercial pilot with years of experience sharing his insight into that tragic Forest County plane crash Tuesday.

Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor Robert Katz said he's making his opinions on what caused the aircraft to go down based on public data on the flight through the website flightaware.com.

Katz said he believes it was an in-flight breakup, which he said has few root causes. Katz stated that this specific aircraft stopped being produced in 1986, emphasizing that the plane is at least 35 years old.

He said maintenance for an aging plane is labor intensive and often requires extra attention as well as a large budget to be able to operate it safely.

The wings noted to be the most vulnerable parts of an aircraft, when it comes to corrosion.

"It's very tempting for ownership of an airplane like this to want to cut corners, said Robert Katz a Texas based Commercial Pilot. "I'm not suggesting that was done here deliberately, I don't know. The question is was it done, was it done with quality, these are all questions the NTSB is going to attempt to answer."

Katz estimates the plane was worth about $2M, saying maintenance and operation costs can run about $2,000 an hour. He said if the effects of corrosion were the cause, then this happened suddenly, catastrophically and without warning to crews...with no way to prevent it in that moment.

"It would've been a horrific experience to the very end, and it wouldn't be anything anyone could've done about it, unfortunately," said Katz.

Katz also mentioned that the Rockwell Turbo Commander 690 typically seats 7 to 10 passengers, but on board this plane were only three.