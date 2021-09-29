Paris Fashion Week roars into its second full day

PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week roared into its second full day in shows that spanned grassy fields, gilded salons and Napoleon’s final resting place. But all eyes are on the evening’s show by Balmain. The golden columns of the gilded Mona Bismarck Hotel set the mood for the oft-resplendent Rochas display. It began with a shimmering ruched gold dress and statement giant gold pirate boots. This was designer Charles de Vilmorin in bold, eclectic form. His floating forms, including tumbling parachute skirts, captured an ethereal, otherworldly vibe. Meanwhile, on its 60th anniversary year, the Space Age house of Courreges was in fine form, touting the sophomore collection of designer Nicolas Di Felice, who focused on a sporty, equestrian look.