‘On the edge of a razor’: Youngkin tests new Trump playbook

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin is doing a delicate dance in his campaign to be Virginia’s next governor. During a debate this week, Youngkin avoided Donald Trump’s favorite talking points and tried to dodge a question about another Trump run for president. Few Republicans in recent years have harnessed the energy of the Trump base with such cool rhetoric. And there’s fear within Youngkin’s campaign that Trump or his loyalists could turn against Youngkin. But for now, Trump’s base has been willing to overlook any slights. If Youngkin is successful, then his ability to navigate the politics of the post-Trump presidency could offer Republicans a new playbook before next year’s midterm elections.