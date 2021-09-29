Monogram Foods gives back to area community through grant

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Monogram foods awarded an $8,000 grant to Central Rivers Farmshed.

The money will go toward supporting Central Rivers Farmshed's Sib Pab, or Helping Hands program which provides traditional Hmong meals to those in need.

The money will not only help to provide meals, but the grant is also utilized as an opportunity to build cultural literacy and to show appreciation specifically among Hmong residents living in the Stevens Point area.

Up to 30 local high school students in need will receive a meal once a week for an entire academic school year.