Mexico returns Haitian migrants on flight to Haiti

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has begun returning Haitian migrants to their homeland, sending 70 people to Port au Prince. The first flight took off Wednesday from the Villahermosa airport in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco, and carried 41 men, 16 women and 13 minors. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the returns were voluntary and that the Haitians had been living in Tabasco and central Mexico. That suggests they were not among the thousands of Haitians who streamed to the U.S. border this month, nor the thousands stuck in the southern city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border.