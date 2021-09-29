Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Camper theft

Village of Weston (WAOW)-- In early September a thief stole a white camper in Weston.

Now the search is on to find that person.

The theft took place in the 8300 block of Schofield Avenue.

"It is a Skyline Nomad camper," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says.

Investigators say it has a value of $10,000.

At the time the thief took it had a plate number of 34167RV.

Beneath the rear window there is a Nomad decal.

If you have any information about this crime please contact Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers.

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.