Man who broke into Eminem’s home gets probation, time served

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man who broke into Eminem’s suburban Detroit home and allegedly told the rapper “he was there to kill him” has been sentenced to five years probation and time served. The Macomb Daily reports 28-year-old Matthew Hughes was sentenced last week under a plea deal with prosecutors. He was released after serving 524 days in the Macomb County jail. Hughes wasn’t armed when he was discovered in April 2020 in Eminem’s home in Clinton Township. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was sleeping when he was awakened by the noise of Hughes breaking a window. Hughes pleaded no contest in August to a reduced charge of second-degree home invasion.