London honors Princes Diana with blue plaque at former home

LONDON (AP) — London has finally honored the late Princess Diana with a blue plaque at the place she called home in the two years before she married Prince Charles and her life in the goldfish bowl began. For Diana, 60 Coleherne Court, an apartment near London’s fashionable King’s Road, was the start of a new adventure. Settling in the capital on reaching her 18th birthday, Diana shared the apartment with a number of friends from 1979 to 1981. It was there that she first started to court Charles. One of her roommates then, Virginia Clarke, helped unveil the English Heritage plaque during Wednesday’s ceremony.