Is it COVID or seasonal allergies?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the seasons change, it might be difficult to tell the difference between COVID-19 symptoms and seasonal allergies.

The CDC says that seasonal allergies and COVID-19 do share some symptoms, like coughing, headaches, and tiredness.

Sneezing and itchy or watering eyes are signs of seasonal allergies.

Fever or chills, body aches, and loss of taste or smell are symptoms of COVID-19.

Jenny Hsu, a public health nurse with the Marathon County Health Department, said that if someone has been to a big event and then developed COVID-19 symptoms that might also be seasonal allergies, it's still good to get tested.

"And the sooner you get tested, the better. Because each day that you're out in the community thinking that it's just allergies when it could be COVID is another day that you're exposing potentially more people," Hsu said.

Hsu added that there are a lot of things going around right now, and since many have overlapping symptoms, the safe thing to do is get tested and stay home if sick.

To view the Wisconsin Department of Health Service's list of community COVID-19 testing sites, click here.