High court could add more contentious cases to busy lineup

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court term that begins next week is already full of contentious cases, including fights over abortion and guns. But the justices still have a lot of blank space on their calendar, with four more months of arguments left to fill. As is typical, hundreds of cases have piled up over the summer awaiting the justices’ review. Before the new term opens Monday the justices are expected to announce some additional cases they’ll hear. Cases on transgender rights, elections, police conduct and unions are among those the court could agree to hear.