GARDEN GOODIES: Mint tea and fresh pears

For the final official Garden Goodies of the season, we are enjoying a host of items out of the garden. We begin with something new - stevia.

The stevia plant was discovered by Europeans in South America in the 1500s. Native populations had been using it for centuries to sweeten medicinal drinks. It became more popular in the 1970s when Japan outlawed chemical sweeteners. They began using the natural alternative sweetener stevia more widely.

Stevia does not grow naturally in Wisconsin's climate but it can be grown in containers during the warm season between last and the first frost. It is easy to grow in full sun in well-drained soil. If the soil becomes too soggy, the plant will not grow well. Harvest the leaves and dice them up for tea. The leaves can also be dried and crushed into a powder for sweetening other dishes. 1/8 of a teaspoon of stevia powder has the equivalent sweetness of about 1 teaspoon of sugar.

Today we are enjoying a sweetened mint tea made with stevia and mint from Justin's garden.

In addition, we are having a nice treat of pears from Justin's pear tree. Like many fruit trees, the pear tree was affected by the cold weather and frost in late May. During full bloom, it was too cold for the pollinators to be out and then the frost hit. After the frost, the pear tree had a second minor bloom and thus there were a few pears on the tree. The tree normal produces over 5,000 pears. This year it was only about 100. We are enjoying the cooked pears in light syrup.