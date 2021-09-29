Ethiopian Community Development Council approved to begin Afghan refugee resettlement in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc. (ECDC) has gotten authorization to begin resettling Afghan refugees in Wausau.

That approval came from the Department of States' Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM).

However the full proposal and budget have not yet been approved.

In a cost extension of its Fiscal Year of 2021(FY21) agreement, ECDC was given approval to move forward with its plan to open a multicultural community center in Wausau as well as include the city in the resettlement of Afghan refugees through the Afghan Placement and Assistance program.

The ECDC is actively looking for a director for the multicultural community center and raising funds that will be used to hire local staff.

When the staff is hired, the Ethiopian Community Development Council will work with partners in the community to prepare for the first arrivals which could be 10 or more people before December, according to the group. They then plan for 75 more people to arrive between January to September of 2022.

“ECDC’s proposal to resettle refugees in Wausau has been driven by the community’s interest in welcoming newcomers. We will continue to work closely with community stakeholders to establish the program and welcome the first arrivals,” said Jessica Chapman, ECDC’s Director of Community Engagement. “Our goal is to ensure each family has the support they need to make Wausau their home, and we hope to do that by pairing families with co-sponsorship teams.”

Those interested in learning more about ECDC's plans to open an office in Wausau are invited to attend a public education event. That's schedule for Thursday, October 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. More information and how you can register can be found here.