Disease outbreak found in La Crosse County deer

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that deer in La Crosse County have been found with epizootic hemorrhagic disease.

A landowner reported eight dead deer on a 200-acre property south of La Crosse. Tissue sample from one of the deer was tested and confirmed the infection.

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease is an acute, infectious, often fatal, viral disease that affects white-tailed deer as well as other hoofed animals. The virus that causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) can be carried by small flies commonly known as midges, biting gnats, or no-see-ums.

The DNR says the virus does not infect humans even if a person handles an infected deer or eats venison from an infected deer.

Infected insects can only pass the disease on to deer or other hooved animals, and the disease is typically short-lived, since the flies that carry the disease die with the start of winter.

Signs of EHD in deer include:

excessive salivation or foaming around the nose and mouth

appearing weak and unafraid of humans

carcasses found in or near water sources; infected deer will often lay in water to cool down or drink

How to report sick or dead deer:

To report a sick or dead deer, the DNR recommends you contact your county wildlife biologist and provide details about the condition of the deer and its exact location so they can gather a fresh sample.

The DNR says they will not remove the deer, as the carcasses are not a threat to spreading the disease to other deer, saying the virus does not survive for long once an infected deer dies.

In a news release Paul Napierala, the DNR's Wildlife Biologist for La Crosse County says, “We’re grateful that the public is tuned in to the herd’s health and quick to report these mortalities."

Napierala adds, “Keep reporting sick or dead deer. Your observations help us evaluate the potential geographic distribution and number of deer affected by this disease.”

While EHD is not as common in the Midwest, it is common across the southern and western United States. In northern states like Wisconsin where the virus is less common, there is a higher fatality rate. In areas where the disease regularly occurs, death rates are usually less than 25% of the population.

Additional information about epizootic hemorrhagic disease can be found on the DNR's website.