DC Everest Education Foundation Starts Fundraising Campaign for New Sports Facility

Schofield, WI (WAOW) -- Greenheck Field House may soon get a neighboring sports facility, as fundraising for the new Sports Performance and Recreation Center is officially kicking off.

The DC Everest Education Foundation is looking to raise between 12 million and 15 million dollars for the new sports facility. They say it will provide indoor turf access closer to home, as there isn't another one for a 90 mile radius.

However, the new building won't just be for sports.

"From band practice to camps, tournaments, games, batting practice, really anything that you can think of that could be on outdoor grass could come indoors," said Lindsey Lewitzke, member of the DC Everest Education Foundation.

She says that their mission is to assist and support the community through this project, as it would provide anothe recreation facility for both students and the public.

The fundraising campaign is set to complete next year, and if you want to get involved, you can visit the Education Foundations website.