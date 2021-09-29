Boys and Girls Club celebrates future facilities with ground breaking ceremony

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A ground breaking celebration took place at the Boys and Girls Club as they announced they are getting ready to expand.

The shovels in the dirt represent the new additions that will be coming.

The additions will be including a 8,500 square foot elementary program center, a 10,000 square foot teen commons and academic center, and a dedicated counseling offices for career, workforce and post-secondary planning.

"This project is going to let us serve more kids in better ways. It's going to double of programs we're able to offer in stem, is healthy lifestyle imitative and really be able to serve the kids of this community better than we are," said Cassandra Ambrosius, Communications Director, Boys & Girls Club of Wausau.



The new facilities are expected to open next April.