AT&T to require vaccines for 90,000 of its union workers

AT&T has become one of the largest employers in the U.S. to mandate vaccines for a significant number of frontline workers. The telecom company said Wednesday that its workers in the Communications Workers of America union will be required to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1. The CWA says it represents about 90,000 AT&T employees, including workers at cellphone stores, call centers and technicians. Dallas-based AT&T is extending a vaccination policy that it set for managers in August. There is no option to instead take a weekly test instead of getting vaccinated. About 77% of U.S. adults have had at least one vaccine dose.