Appeals are mounting in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

Objections to a historic settlement with Purdue Pharma are mounting in the form of appeals. Rhode Island appealed Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York. Rhode Island’s attorney general said Wednesday the plan doesn’t hold the OxyContin maker or its owners accountable for its role in sparking the opioid crisis. Separate appeals have already been filed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Washington state, plus some Canadian local governments and other Canadian entities. Any successful appeal could undo the deal, not just that state’s piece of it.