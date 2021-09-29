Annette Carter, daughter-in-law of former president, dies

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — The daughter-in-law of former President Jimmy Carter has died. A son of Annette Davis Carter wrote an obituary for his mother that says she died on Sept. 19 at the age of 68. The family didn’t disclose the cause of death. Annette Davis met Jeff Carter at Georgia Southwestern College and the two married in April 1975. Carter was the former governor of Georgia at the time and had already been in the presidential race for a few months. Annette Carter helped with the campaign, and the young couple moved into the White House after Carter’s inauguration. Annette Carter is survived by her husband and two sons.