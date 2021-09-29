After knife attack, New Zealand criminalizes terror plotting

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand politicians have passed a law that makes plotting a terrorist attack a crime, fixing a legal loophole that was exposed earlier this month by a violent knife attack. The new law had been months in the planning but was hurried through Parliament after an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group grabbed a knife at an Auckland supermarket on Sept. 3 and began stabbing shoppers. He stabbed give people, while two others were injured in the chaos. Police officers shot and killed the extremist, Ahamed Aathil Samsudeen, whom they had been following for 53 days.