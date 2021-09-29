A couple more dry days

The temperatures will remain above normal over the next few days. The main change you will notice is more clouds developing as we get closer to the weekend. There will also be some small chances of rain.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 79 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: A few scattered clouds and not too chilly.

Low: 53 Wind: Light East-SE

Thursday: Partly or mostly sunny and warm again.

High: 78 Wind: SE 5-10

Today will be Summer-like and likely the warmest day of the week. We should have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The main difference is that there will be a few more scattered clouds. It will still be very enjoyable weather for this time of year.

An upper-level low pressure system will move over the state on Friday and this will bring more clouds along with a 40% chance of showers or isolated storms. Even with more clouds, high temps will likely reach the mid 70s.

At one point it appeared that the upper-level low pressure system would linger over our area for a few days and bring additional chances of rain but now it looks like it might slide far enough to the east to allow some drier air to move on in. There is still a 30% chance of a few showers on Saturday and a slight chance on Sunday, then Monday and Tuesday could be dry.

Temperatures will slowly cool down to normal by early next week. High temps on Saturday should be around 70. On Sunday the mercury will reach the mid 60s. On Monday and Tuesday, we should experience high temps in the low to mid 60s.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1986 - A week of violent weather began in Oklahoma which culminated in one of the worst flooding events in the history of the state. On the first day of the week early morning thunderstorms caused more than a million dollars damage in south Oklahoma City. Thunderstorms produced 4 to 7 inches of rain from Hobart to Ponca City, and another round of thunderstorms that evening produced 7 to 10 inches of rain in north central and northeastern sections of Oklahoma. (Storm Data)