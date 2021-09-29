4 share ‘Alternative Nobel’ for empowering communities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Right Livelihood Award — known as the “Alternative Nobel” — has been awarded to activists working across the globe to empower communities in areas ranging from child protection to environmental defense. The winners are a Canadian indigenous rights campaigner, an Indian legal initiative supporting vulnerable communities, a Cameroonian woman fighting sexual violence against girls, and a Russian environmental campaigner. The Swedish foundation that makes the awards said that “in the face of the worsening climate crisis, powerful governmental and corporate interests, and even a terrorist threat, the 2021 Laureates prove that solidarity is key to a better future for all.”