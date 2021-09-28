Yemeni officials: Clashes over key city kill 130 fighters

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say fierce clashes between government forces and the country’s Houthi rebels over a crucial central city have killed more than 130 fighters in the past two days. They say most of the dead are rebels. The escalation of fighting over energy-rich Marib has come as President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan travelled to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Washington presses for a cease-fire in the yearslong Yemen’s war. The latest fighting has taken place south of Marib where the rebels are trying to break the government defenses.