Yellen says infrastructure overhaul will US boost economy

1:41 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that President Joe Biden’s spending proposals represent will address long-overdue U.S. infrastructure needs and prepare the country to meet future challenges. Yellen called on Congress to support the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” initiative that would expand the social safety net and attack climate change. She also urged support for a $1 trillion bipartisan bill to address more traditional infrastructure needs, such as roads and bridges. Her comments came remarks prepared for an appearance Tuesday before the National Association of Business Economists.

Associated Press

