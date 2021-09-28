Wood County Health Department Resumes Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

Marshfield, WI (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin National Guard is once again doing drive-thru COVID testing in our area. Earlier today, they were at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, conducting tests through the Wood County Health Department.

Testing started at 8 and wrapped up around noon, and health official say that today is just the beginning. The new round of testing is in response to an overall community need.

"We just realized that there is a huge access issue with testing and people getting results in a timely fashion," said Kristie Rauter-Egge, Supervisor of Strategic Initiatives at the Wood County Health Department.

Egge says that they plan to expand drive-thru COVID testing to other locations, although an official schedule has yet to be released.