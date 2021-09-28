With DuVernay’s nudge, Haile Gerima comes to Netflix

Haile Gerima, the 75-year-old director of “Bush Mama” and “Ashes and Embers” has proudly operated outside of mainstream Hollywood for almost 50 years. Now retired and living in Washington D.C., where he taught film at Howard University, Gerima has found himself in a spotlight that he’s unaccustomed to with a 4K restoration of his 1993 epic “Sankofa” that’s newly available on Netflix and a retrospective series at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures beginning Oct. 2. And it might not have happened were it not for Ava DuVernay. Gerima hopes that this moment of recognition helps reinforce the democratic preservation of all ethnic groups’ cinematic contributions.