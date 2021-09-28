Wisconsin Assembly voting on requiring civics education

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A statewide civics curriculum would be created that all Wisconsin public and private schools would have to follow under a Republican-authored bill up for approval Tuesday in the state Assembly. The measure would also require all public school students to take at least a half credit in civics education in order to graduate. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos introduced the measure, saying the country faces a “civics education crisis.” Groups representing private schools, including those in Wisconsin’s voucher program, oppose having the requirement to teach civics placed on them. The Wisconsin Association of School Boards says nearly all school districts are already providing civics education.