Winfrey chooses Richard Powers’ ‘Bewilderment’ for book club

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is Richard Powers’ “Bewilderment.” It’s his first novel since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Overstory.” “Bewilderment” is already on the fiction longlist for the National Book Awards. The 64-year-old Powers’ other books include “Orfeo” and “The Echo Maker,” which won the National Book Award in 2006. Powers said in a statement that he is honored and moved to be named an “Oprah Book Club” selection. Winfrey’s interview with Powers will air October 22 on Apple TV Plus. Powers writes often about science, technology and the environment. “Bewilderment,” which was published last week, centers on a widowed astrobiologist.