Trudeau: Canada’s decision on whether to allow Huawei coming

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will decide within weeks whether to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei into the country’s next-generation 5G wireless networks. He noted that major telecommunication companies already hyave started to remove Huawei from their networks. Canada and its security agencies have been studying whether to use equipment from Huawei as phone carriers prepare to roll out fifth-generation technology. The decision will be arriving as Canada and China are coming off a dispute over the detention of a Huawei executive on a U.S. warrant and China’s arrest of two Canadians, seemingly in retaliation.