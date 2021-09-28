Skip to Content

Think tank finds Chinese aid to Pacific nations has declined

New
8:45 pm National news from the Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A think tank says China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region. The Sydney-based Lowy Institute found Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank 31% in 2019 to $169 million. The think tank says only the World Bank pulled back more that year. The institute’s annual Pacific Aid Map is a database covering 66 donors and tens of thousands of aid projects in 14 Pacific island sovereign nations. It doesn’t yet have data on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content