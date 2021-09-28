Summer-like for mid-week

More nice weather is on the way for the next couple of days. Be sure to soak up the sunshine because more clouds and a chance of showers are in the forecast for the weekend.

Today: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 75 Wind: SE to South 5-10

Tonight: Clear and quiet.

Low: 50 Wind: Light SE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and Summer-like.

High: 80 Wind: SE 5-10

Today will be a lot like yesterday except that there will be even fewer clouds. Revel in the sunshine as high temps reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph, shifting to the south this afternoon. More nice weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a few more hazy clouds at times, but high temps will still be unseasonably warm, topping out around 80 on Wednesday and in the upper 70s on Thursday.

Friday is the day when the clouds will become more expansive and we will have a chance of showers. A weak upper level trough of low pressure is moving in from the west and it looks like it could get stuck over the Great Lakes region of the country for a few days. This means more clouds than sun for the weekend and maybe early next week as well. In addition to the clouds, we will have a small chance of rain at times and cooler temps. As of now, it looks unlikely that there will be all-day-type rain, but enough light showers to impact your Fall activities.

High temps will remain above normal until the middle of next week, reaching the low to mid 70s on Friday, the low 70s on Saturday, the mid to upper 60s on Sunday, and the low to mid 60s on Tuesday.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1836 - The first of three early season snows brought four inches of snow to Hamilton, NY, and two inches to Ashby MA. (David Ludlum)