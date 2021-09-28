Scars from 2015 Paris stadium bombing still wound victims

PARIS (AP) — Victims of the November 2015 terror attacks on Paris have begun testifying about the night that left 130 dead and dozens wounded. Five weeks of victims’ testimony is expected to lay bare the scars it has left among those who survived — and the people who lost loved ones. Testimony started with the patrol of mounted gendarmes who witnessed the first two suicide bombings at the French national soccer stadium. The gendarmes absorbed the shock waves and many went home with flesh and debris in their uniforms. Fourteen people are on trial in Paris, including the only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that attacked the city on Nov. 13, 2015. Six men are being tried in absentia.