“Pink Ribbon Volley” game returns for regular in-person event

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The bleachers at Wausau West High School were a sea of pink Tuesday for the "Pink Ribbon Volley" game.

Formerly known as "Volley for the Cure," the annual tradition is hosted by West every year, and pits them against cross-town rivals Wausau East.

Proceeds from ticket and food sales, as well as raffles go towards breast cancer awareness, in partnership with K-Tech charities.

Attendance was limited at last year's game due to COVID, but this year it was back open to all, and seniors were excited.

"It's super special, we have a bunch of our friends coming, so I think it's just a good way to raise money and help the community while playing the game we love," said senior Samantha Federici.

In past years, they've raised over $100,000. Wausau West won this year's game 3-1.