Officials: Three people were on board small plane that crashed in the Northwoods

UPDATE: 3:42 P.M. WXPR reported the following information:

Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport Director Matthew Leitner told WXPR the aircraft departed from his airport at about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Leitner was not sure of the plane’s destination.

Around 9:30 a.m., Leitner’s office received communication from air traffic control, based in Minneapolis. The air traffic control crew was searching for a missing aircraft. Rhinelander itself has no air traffic control station, and the air traffic control station in Minneapolis guides airplanes for the entire northern Wisconsin region.

Leitner said a Life Link helicopter and Wisconsin DNR airplane then took off from the Rhinelander airport, responding to the incident.

The Forest County Sheriff told News 9's Bobby Falat that the office is recovering the scene.

HILES, Wis. (WAOW/WXPR) - A fire official with the town of Hiles in Forest County did confirm with News 9 that emergency crews are currently helping with a small plane crash.

That crash is near Butternut lake, outside of both Hiles and Three Lakes.

WXPR Public Radio is reporting that a spokesperson from National Transportation Safety Board said that agency is investigating the crash. They added that an investigator would likely arrive on Wednesday.

NTSB is investigating the September 28, 2021, crash of a Rockwell International 690B Turbo Commander airplane near Eagle River, Wisconsin. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 28, 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) released the following statement:

"A twin-engine Rockwell 690B crashed into a swamp 12 miles east of Eagle River Airport at 11:50 a.m. local time today in Rhinelander, Wis. Three people were aboard. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

They also said the information is preliminary and subject to change.