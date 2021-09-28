Mid-State Technical College hosts Wisconsin Education Fair

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- High school students and recent high school graduates will have the opportunity to check out some of their options for the future at the Wisconsin Education Fair on Tuesday.

"High school students and their parents are encouraged to come to the event, anyone that may have taken a gap year or maybe currently working that recently graduated high school is also encouraged to attend, just to kinda get some training within post-secondary options," Jackie Esselman, K-12 and Adult Recruitment Manager at Mid-State Technical College, said.

There will be more than 60 representatives from different universities, colleges, technical colleges, trade schools, and the military that will be here later Tuesday morning.

There won't be formal presentations to sit through.

Instead, attendees will be able to move around the gym to look at all their options and spend time with the places of greatest interest.

There will also be Mid-State tours during the event.

The college has been hosting this fair since 2008.

Esselman said that students and parents should come with an open mind, but also a list of questions they want to learn more about to help them make the best decisions.

"Some good key questions to ask, are what does the admissions process look like, will there one on one support, financial aid affordability, scholarship opportunities, how to really get started so you can set yourself up for success," Esselman said.

The education fair is at the Mid-State Technical College gymnasium in Wisconsin Rapids from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.