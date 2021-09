WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man from Marshfield has been sentenced to three years in prison for his 7th OWI conviction.

WSAU radio reports that Gregory Schieber, 59, was in Marathon County Court on Monday. The three-year sentence is the mandatory minimum for the offense.

Schieber was pulled over in June of this year on West McMillan Street in Marshfield. He had a BAC of 0.06 percent. He was only allowed to be at 0.02 percent because of his earlier convictions.